The residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad experienced an extremely cold weather particularly in morning and evening times. The Met Office, Islamabad has predicted that the temperature will further dip down at night time by 4 degree Celsius in coming days.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director Dr Muhammad Hanif has predicted that residents of twin cities would have to experience severe cold weather during next three to four days. He said that due to heavy rainfall some days back and snowfall in hilly areas of Murree and Nathia Gali, Rawalpindi and Islamabad was in grip of severe cold weather. The residents are facing cold waves even in sunshine which is lowering down temperature continuously, he claimed. He said that temperatures would further fall by four degrees Centigrade in coming days.

Dr Beenish Khan has advised public particularly children to wear warm clothes and to use tea, coffee and soup to avoid health problems due to severe weather. On the other hand, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) as per routine failed to provide natural gas even for domestic use.

A large number of consumers of Rawalpindi included Adiala Road, Gulistan Colony, Munawar Colony, Defence Road, Dhama Syedan, Dhoke Juma, Dhoke Kalhoor, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town and several other areas protested at SNGPL office on Monday. The protesters raised full throated slogans against SNGPL and demanded the government to provide natural gas to avoid severe cold weather.

The consumers of affected areas have also announced more protest demonstrations against SNGPL, as the department has badly failed to provide them natural gas. The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) General Manager (Rawalpindi Circle) Muhammad Zahoor said that a special team was busy day and night to increase gas pressure in affected localities. “We have laid new gas pipelines in several localities to boost pressure,” he claimed.

“In our locality, we have been facing zero gas pressure making it difficult for us to perform routine work and we send children to schools without breakfast,” Shazia Tabussam, a resident of Munawar Colony, said. “We are facing severe weather without gas but PML-N government seeing the whole drama with closed eyes,” she said.

