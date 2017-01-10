Rawalpindi

The main hall of Government Gordon College Library has been named after late Professor Sajjad Ahmed Shaikh, the former vice principal, a legendary teacher and a scholar of English, Urdu and Punjabi literatures, says a press release.

In a ceremony held in the college library under the auspices of ‘Sajjad Shaikh Literary and Cultural Forum’, the widow of Professor Sajjad Shaikh formally launched ‘Sajjad Shaikh Reading Hall.’

Mrs. Shaikh thanked the college administration for honouring the services of a true scholar and a dedicated teacher ‘who gave his heart and soul to the profession of teaching and to Gordon College.’

0



0







Reading hall named after Prof Sajjad Shaikh was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177971-Reading-hall-named-after-Prof-Sajjad-Shaikh/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Reading hall named after Prof Sajjad Shaikh" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177971-Reading-hall-named-after-Prof-Sajjad-Shaikh.