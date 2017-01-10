Print Story
Reading hall named after Prof Sajjad ShaikhJanuary 10, 2017
Rawalpindi
The main hall of Government Gordon College Library has been named after late Professor Sajjad Ahmed Shaikh, the former vice principal, a legendary teacher and a scholar of English, Urdu and Punjabi literatures, says a press release.
In a ceremony held in the college library under the auspices of ‘Sajjad Shaikh Literary and Cultural Forum’, the widow of Professor Sajjad Shaikh formally launched ‘Sajjad Shaikh Reading Hall.’
Mrs. Shaikh thanked the college administration for honouring the services of a true scholar and a dedicated teacher ‘who gave his heart and soul to the profession of teaching and to Gordon College.’