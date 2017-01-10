Print Story
X
-
PNCA to hold condolence reference on Fateh Ali KhanJanuary 10, 2017Print : Islamabad
Islamabad
Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a condolence reference in the memory of legendary classical singer Ustad Fateh Ali Khan on January 11. Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah and people from different walks of life will attend the reference an official of PNCA told APP. He said that during the reference a tribute would be paid to legendary Ustad Fateh Ali Khan. A legendary musician Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was born in Patiala in 1938 and migrated to Lahore in 1947 after partition. He was awarded ‘Tamgha Khidmat’, ‘Sitara Imtiaz’, pride of performance and many other awards. He was at equal ease to sing all forms of music right from classical to light.