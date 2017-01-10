Islamabad

Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz has said that the elected representatives of federal capital would prove how to meet the challenges of development according to vision of their leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the elected chairman of Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) of union councils falling in NA-48 constituency here at CDA Headquarters on Monday.

Deputy Mayors, Zeeshan Naqvi and Azam Khan and officers of different formations of MCI were also present.

During Monday’s meeting Sheikh Anser Aziz assured the concerned chairman union council that the issues would be addressed on priority.

He said that for the first time in the history of Islamabad, responsibility of development of city has been handed over to the elected representatives both from rural and urban areas, adding that we will prove how to meet the challenges of development according to the vision of our leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He further said that for the first time, elected representatives from urban as well as rural areas will participate in the development of the federal capital.

Directing the concerned formation for demarcation and establishment of graveyard for the population of union council Jhangi Syedan and Tarnol, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that the issue of graveyard would be discussed in the next meeting of MCI.

On the recommendation of concerned union councils he allowed the burial services in Islamabad graveyard on temporary basis until the matter of demarcation and establishment of graveyard is resolved. He said that modalities and procedures would also be worked out to ensure this facility only for local residents of respective union councils.

Talking about the permission for provision of sui-gas and electricity to the local population Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that he has already directed for a comprehensive and consolidated policy, which would be chalked out by the concerned departments including IESCO, Sui-Gas, CDA and MCI.

To resolve the matter of provision of water, he asked the concerned union councils to come up with the recommendations in the MCI meeting so that these recommendations could be discussed in the house for approval.

