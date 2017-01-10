Islamabad

Javed Malik, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the PM Office earlier this week and briefed him on the various initiatives to expand and upgrade the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain since his appointment, says a press release.

He apprised the prime minister that after the successful organisation of the First Pakistan-Bahrain Business Opportunities Conference, the Bahraini commerce minister and three business delegations are expected to visit Pakistan in the coming year. Similarly, the bilateral relations between both countries have been upgraded to a Ministerial Commission, and the session of the Joint Ministerial Commission is expected later this month in Islamabad in which the Foreign Minister of Bahrain would lead a high-level delegation and hold bilateral talks with his Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad.

Speaking about the initiative, Ambassador Javed Malik said, “the upgradation of Pakistan-Bahrain bilateral relations to Ministerial Commission is a clear indication of the growing ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain in line with the vision of our leadership.”

Javed Malik also briefed the prime minister on the various efforts leading to the establishment of the King Hamad University in Islamabad which would be a royal gift for Pakistan from His Majesty the King of Bahrain.

He said, “The King Hamad University would provide internationally accredited medical education to Pakistani students and this would contribute towards upgrading the standards of medical education and facilities in Pakistan, especially in context of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Health programme to provide medical facilities to the most deserving sections of the community.

The prime minister appreciated Ambassador Javed Malik’s performance and his services towards consolidating and expanding the scope of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Bahrain and directed the ambassador to continue his work with diligence and sincerity with a clear focus on economic diplomacy.

