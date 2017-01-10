LAHORE

Former governor of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said terrorism and corruption are the two faces of the same coin.

We whole nation expect justice from the Supreme Court and the rule of law will be established on every cost” he said while talking to a delegation of party workers on Monday.

Unfortunately, he said all institutions of the country were not working accordingly and the entire nation had kept eyes on the Supreme Court for eradication of corruption. He said Pakistan could only progress by eradicating corruption and bad governance.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is realistically fighting against corruption, he said, adding that time would come when culprits would be apprehended. Meanwhile, Sumsam Bokhari, Secretary Information PTI Punjab in a statement said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only party which could steer the country out of crisis.

