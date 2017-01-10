The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) asked the government to follow Supreme Court’s judgment and adopt Urdu as official language.

The Bar in its general house meeting on Monday unanimously carried a resolution, asking the government to follow Supreme Court’s judgment and adopt Urdu as official language. The house also demanded that the examination to recruit additional sessions judges, civil judges and judicial magistrates should be made through consistent method of examinations and bar councils and bar associations should also be consulted for such appointments.

Hassan Iqbal Warraich presented the resolution. The LHCBA president Rana Zia Abdur Rehman presided over the meeting. —Correspondent

