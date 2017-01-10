LAHORE

After witnessing cold and foggy weather for past several days, the city witnessed a sunny day here Monday while Met office predicted cold and dry weather for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

They predicted rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas while foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of KP, Punjab and Sindh during night and morning hours.

The Met officials said rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Sialkot A/P (01mm), Rawalakot (02mm) and Kotli (01mm) while snowfall was recorded at Murree (03inch) and Rawalakot (01inch).

They said that Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped down to -14°C while in Skardu it was -11°C, Quetta and Kalat (-10°C), Rawalakot (-08°C), Gupis and Astore (-07°C), Murree, Dalbandin and Dir (-06°C), Malam Jabba and Parachinar (-05°C), Chitral, Bagrote Drosh and Kakul (-04°C) and Zhob and Gilgit (-03°C).

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded as 6.5°C, maximum was 18°C and humidity level was 31 percent.

