LAHORE

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed grave concern over four human rights activists who disappeared in Lahore and Islamabad over the last few days. It has demanded their immediate recovery.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Commission said: “HRCP is greatly alarmed by Waqas Goraya and Asim Saeed disappearing on January 4, Salman Haider on Friday and Ahmed Raza Naseer on Saturday. They were known for airing their views, sometime critical of authority, extremism and intolerance, on social media.

The HRCP requested the government to provide safe environment for human rights defenders and activists.

