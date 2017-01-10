WHO adviser calls for cooperation between Chinese, Pakistani alternate medicine experts

Following cooperation in the economic and military sectors, Pakistan and China should now collaborate in the area of traditional medicine and conventional medicine experts so that they could learn from the experience of each other to benefit millions of people in both the countries who could not afford costly treatment at the modern system of health.

“Chinese and Pakistani traditional medicine experts are considered the best in the area of alternate medicines and they should enhance cooperation between them. The Schools of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and the Unani Tibb should operate in both the counties, while experts should also see patients in each other’s countries to benefit millions of Chinese and Pakistani patients,” Prof Dr Liu Xinmin, WHO Advisor on Traditional Medicine, said on Monday.

Prof Xinmin was speaking at the three-day 4th Hamdard International Conference on Unani Medicine 2017, organised by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Association of Eastern Medicine (PAEM), the International Association for Unani Medicine (IAUM), the Hamdard University and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan. The conference kicked off at the Madinat al-Hikmah.

As many 38 traditional medicine experts from China, hakeems (herbal doctors) from India, and practitioners of alternate medicines from Turkey, South Africa, as well as 14 countries of the world are attending the conference, while over 100 professors and doctors as well as hakeems from various universities and colleges from across the country are also attending the moot to discuss the future of the traditional system of healing and medicines in the world.

The WHO advisor termed the holding of the Unani Medicine Conference as an excellent opportunity for the establishment of a China-Pakistan Expert Committee on traditional medicine, establishment of a joint research centre on herbal products, and to promote each other’s herbal medicines and their marketing.

He informed said Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) was now being recognised by the Chinese authorities as an alternate system of medicine as well as the international health bodies, including WHO. “The Unani Tibb is being practiced in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh as well scores of countries for centuries and millions of people are benefitting from the traditional wisdom of their healers who are serving the ailing humanity and curing people.”

He said TCM practitioner Prof Tuyouyou won the Laskar prize in 2011 and later a Noble Prize in 2015 for the discovery of anti-malarial compound Artimisinin from a Chinese herb.

The Chinese experts also paid rich tribute to Hamdard Foundation founder Shaheed Hakim Muhammad Said, saying he promoted this system not only in his country but also in the entire world with establishing educational and research institutions to promote research and development in the field of traditional medicine.

President of the National Council for Tibb (NCT), Zabta Khan Shinwari, said Unani Tibb “was the mainstream system of medicine as it was being practiced in this part of the world for centuries”. “Millions of clinical trials were conducted by our renowned Hakims to judge the efficacy, safety and potency of the traditional and alternate medicines,” he claimed.

“In ancient civilizations, herbs were buried with dead people to emphasise the importance of this system because it is the primary system of medicine in the world,” he observed and called for promoting research and development of herbal and Unani medicines to make them more acceptable for the people around the globe.

He also urged hekeems and practitioners of different schools of thought in Pakistan to shun their differences and take a joint course of action to allegations levelled against them. He voiced his complete support for the cause of promotion Unani Tibb in the country.

