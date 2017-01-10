Police on Monday informed the administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts that they had arrested Qari Muhammad Younus, the wanted suspect in a case pertaining to spreading religious hatred.

The investigating officer produced the suspect before the judge and informed him that the suspect had been declared proclaimed offender by ATC-II.

Younus was said to have been arrested in Surjani Town on January 8. The IO asked the judge to send the suspect to prison on judicial remand. The judge sent the suspect to jail on judicial remand and directed the IO to submit a supplementary charge sheet on January 12.

