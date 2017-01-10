SHC chief justice had sent matter to referee judge after split decision

The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) referee judge has reserved the verdict on supermodel Ayyan Ali’s petition seeking removal of her name from the exit control list (ECL).

The matter regarding removal of Ayyan’s name was sent to Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto by the SHC chief justice following a split decision by the court’s division bench.

The bench’s senior member, Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, had dismissed the petition on the grounds that it was not maintainable due to jurisdiction.

However, the other member, Justice Karim Khan Agha, had allowed the model’s request and directed the interior ministry to remove her name from the ECL.

Ayyan, now out on bail, is facing a trial for attempting to smuggle $506,800 after she was caught at the Islamabad airport on March 14 last year.

She had challenged the third memorandum by the interior ministry to place her name on the ECL since her arrest, despite the SHC suspending the ministry’s memoranda twice.

The petitioner’s counsel Latif Khoso and Qadir Khan Mandokhel said Ayyan was once again restrained by the federal investigation authorities despite her name being deleted from the ECL.

They said interior ministry’s officials, including the interior secretary, had given the undertaking before the court that there was no legal impediment for her to travel, but gross violation of the court’s directives had been committed.

They added that the third memorandum for placement of the petitioner’s name on the ECL was perverse act, as she was neither named in the FIR nor the Lahore High Court had issued any direction to place her name on the ECL.

Additional Attorney General Salman Talibuddin defended the interior ministry’s decision, saying that the supermodel was stopped at the airport because her name was on the ECL following a recommendation by the Punjab government in connection with the murder case of a customs officer.

The interior ministry had earlier submitted its comments that Ayyan was offloaded from the airport due to placement of her name on the ECL.

The ministry’s representative said the Punjab administration had recommended placing her name on the ECL in connection with the murder case of customs’ investigating officer Ejaz.

He said the deceased’s wife suspected that the supermodel was involved in the case because Ejaz was the investigating officer in the smuggling case against Ayyan.

Ayyan was previously facing a trial before the customs court in Rawalpindi. According to the prosecution, the model was trying to smuggle undeclared money from Pakistan to Dubai.

