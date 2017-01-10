The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) are all set to host the 29th South Asian Network Operators Group (SANOG) conference from January 23-30, 2017, an HEC official told The News on Monday.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Internet Society (ISOC), Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) and Internet Corporation for Assigning Names and Numbers (ICANN).

He mentioned that the conference provided an opportunity to bring together network operators for educational as well as cooperation purposes.

“A regional forum to discuss operational issues and technologies of interest with data operators in the South Asian region, the scope of SANOG is in line with established practices like NANOG in North America, RIPE Meetings in Europe and APRICOT in Asia,” the official stated.

The 8th and 13th SANOG conferences were also hosted by Pakistan in 2006 and 2009 respectively.

According to the HEC official the 29th SANOG will consist of presentations, tutorials and hands-on training sessions. The first three days of the conference would focus on conferences and tutorial presentations from diverse local and global communities.

