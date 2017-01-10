Young lawyers urged to understand laws to protect peasants, workers

Veteran legal practitioners asked junior lawyers on Monday to take up cases of public interest litigation at district courts to protect the interest of common people and reduce the burden on higher courts.

They were speaking at a seminar titled, “Understanding Tenancy Act and Labour Laws”, organised by the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) at the Hyderabad District Bar Association Hall.

“We can give power to the oppressed communities through court of law by filing public interest litigation and provide relief to common men,” said Ali Palh, a senior lawyer and human rights defender.

He said the lawyers should define their role in society, being conscious citizens, and protect the interest of the common citizens at their forums.

“Let the people, like members of the civil society, come to tell their tales, and we should discuss these issues at lawyers’ forums,” Palh said.

Referring to the Tenancy Act and labour laws, he said that “despite the availability of these regulations, we can see violations of the laws and people suffer a lot”.

He said that in fact, some learned lawyers might know much about the Tenancy Act and labour laws, but more numbers of the fraternity needed to understand how to help peasants and workers who were victimised. “It happens because of the traditional legal system.”

He urged the lawyers to take the initiative and protect the interest of the common people.

“These issues like the Tenancy Act are related to lawyers and we have to see how this law protects the interest of peasants communities in Sindh,” he said.

“We should give space to oppressed people to come and narrate their issues and we have to respond to them positively,” Ali Palh said.

He invited lawyers to talk about the laws made for the protecting the rights of oppressed people like peasants. He said there were many cases in which peasants were crying out for help against exploitation and they were facing a cruel culture in rural Sindh and there was nobody from the legal fraternity to listen to them.

Ali said Piler had played an active role, and it not only took up issues related to labour and peasants but also tackled the challenge of violations of procedures. Quite recently, he said, Piler had filed various petitions mainly on Thar issues, the Sindh IGP’s alleged forced leave and other leading cases being highlighted by media.

Fazil Qadir Memon, Hyderabad District Bar Association president, General Secretary Bar Imdad Ali Unar, advocate Wasim Shah, advocate Ayaz Rajpar, advocate Noor Nabi Buledi, Abdul Jabbar Belai, Hari leader Punhal Sario, Shujauddin Qureshi and others addressed the seminar, which attracted a large number of lawyers.

Hari leader Punhal Sario said the curse of bonded labour in Sindh was because there were violations of the Tenancy Act and the law was not implemented. Hundreds of peasant families had been living in slavery and these people needed help to be made free, Sario said.

He asked lawyers to take up these issues at every possible level to help such people. He said hundreds of Haris and peasant rights activists initiated a long march from the grave of Sindh Hari Committee founder Hyder Bakhsh Jatoi to the Sindh Assembly in 2008 and handed over a memorandum to the Sindh Assembly speaker, the deputy speaker and the parliamentarian committee on labour rights.

He said the memorandum comprised a comprehensive draft on the law to protect the rights of peasants. The speaker and the parliamentary committee merely promised to take an initiative, but later they did not do so.

“Since then Haris have been living in pathetic conditions.”

Shuauddin Qureshi of Piler said the Tenancy Act was formed in 1950 after a long struggle of the Sindh Hari Committee led by Comrade Hyder Bakhsh Jatoi. It was designed after taking into consideration the situation at that time and fixed a fine Rs500 only in case of a violation of the law. “But now the situation has changed. There should be an amendment and the Sindh government may take steps on a priority basis to end slavery in the province.”

He said people were struggling to provide relief to the oppressed segments of the society, and lawyers had been playing their role appreciably, but there was a need to involve more people representing different organisations. “Hence, legal members of fraternity are a force, which understands the laws and can extend help for rural workforce,” he concluded.

