To run the affairs of the Sayad Hashmi Reference Library, a repository of all rare Balochi periodicals and books, a new cabinet for the year 2017 was elected on Monday.

Ghulam Rasool Baloch and Khalid Baloch have been elected president and secretary general of the library respectively.

Adjacent to the Malir River bridge on the National Highway, the library is the hub of Baloch literary activities. Founded by slain Baloch literary figure Saba Dashtyari in March 2005, it is the first and only reference library on Baloch history and culture in the world.

The city’s middle-class and politically independent Baloch support the running of the library’s daily affairs and promote their language and literature.

The library also regularly offers courses in Balochi. “The main objective of the library is to promote the Baloch culture, history and literature. Since its inception, it has organised different cultural and literary programmes in Karachi and Balochistan,” said Bashir Baloch, a senior journalist.

