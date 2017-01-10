The Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi chapter, has now become a member of the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI), an official announced on Monday.

He claimed that Maju was now among over 1,200 institutions in more than 120 countries which were working with the United Nations to promote global priorities, including peace, human rights and sustainable development.

UNAI was established in 2010 by then secretary general of the UN with the aim of aligning institutions of higher education with the United Nations to further the realisation of the propose and the mandate of the organisation through activities and research in a shared culture of intellectual social responsibility.

The official mentioned that as UNAI member, Maju could work together for promoting its 10 principles during a calendar year. He said that UNAI was a programme outreach division of the department of public information. After becoming a UNAI member, each institution is required to complete a minimum one activity per year in support of 10 ground principles.

