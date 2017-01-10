Nine schemes initiated in Central district, seven in East, six in South, three in West

Karachi’s mayor has announced that 25 new development projects were initiated for different districts of the city and they would cost around Rs498 million.

Waseem Akhtar told a news conference at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Building on Monday that chairmen of the district municipal corporations (DMCs) and other relevant officials would monitor the uplift schemes to ensure quality and appropriate utilisation of funds.

He announced starting all the projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), including those for lifting garbage and repairing roads.

He was accompanied by DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, DMC Korangi Chairman Nayyar Raza, DMC Malir Chairman Jan Muhammad Baloch, DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwar, DMC South Chairman Malik Fayyaz, DMC West Chairman Izhar Ahmed, DMC West Vice-Chairman Azizullah Afridi, KMC Municipal Commissioner Dr Badar Jameel and others.

Giving the breakdown of the schemes, the mayor said nine schemes costing around Rs179 million were initiated in District Central, seven of around Rs139 million in District East, six of around Rs120 million in District South and three of around Rs60 million in District West.

He said the projects included repairing and patching of roads, cement concrete flooring of streets, rectification of sewerage lines and sewage system, road carpeting and reconstruction of inner roads.

Mayor Akhtar also asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to announce a massive development package for the metropolitan city, saying that the funds would help increase revenue collection from Karachi and raise the standard of living in the city.

He said the DMCs had also made suggestions to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah regarding development works in their respective areas.

Regarding the previous city administration, he said development contracts were awarded on a percentage basis, “but we shall make efforts to reduce the contractors’ percentage”. He requested the contractors to do something good for the people of Karachi.

He said that while all the schemes would be monitored by the DMC chairmen, a project director would also be appointed for close scrutiny.

When he sought explanation for University Road’s horrible condition, the DMC East chairman said the sewerage lines and roads in the locality were being strengthened. Responding to a question, he admitted that there was corruption in the KMC, and asked the media to point out where he could find efficient officers so he could induct them in the corporation.

Regarding the garbage situation, the mayor said a scheme of collecting garbage in bags was being initiated from the Kapra market opposite the KMC Building. “The project was started with the consent of the shopkeepers and will gradually be initiated up in other districts.”

He urged the provincial government to cooperate with the chairmen of all the districts because they were also elected members.

