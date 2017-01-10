Sindh High Court Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah has dismissed a district and sessions judge on charges of misconduct.

According to a notification issued on Monday, Aijaz Ali Khaskheli was issued show cause notice on charges of misconduct. After considering his reply, the chief justice imposed a major penalty of service dismissal on him as per the Sindh Civil Servant Rules 1973.

On December 31 Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah had imposed the penalty of compulsory retirement on senior civil judge Saleem Qambrani on charges of misconduct.

The senior civil judge was issued with a show-cause notice on charges of misconduct and the chief justice, after hearing the reply of the civil judge, imposed on him the penalty of compulsory retirement.

