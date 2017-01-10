A teenage girl was gunned down near Mewa Shah graveyard in Pak Colony on Monday evening.

Hajra, 18, a resident of Noor Mohammed Village, Pak Colony, worked at a private laboratory for Rs6,000 per month. She was returning from work when unidentified men kidnapped her near Mewa Shah Morr and later murdered her.

SHO Rana Maqsood said the body was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy. He added that the girl had suffered bullet wounds to her chest.

The officer said a few months ago Hajra’s father, Abdul Ghafoor, was killed by drug peddlers over personal enmity and the same people could have been responsible for the girl’s murder. He added that police were carrying out raids to arrest the murderers.

Murder in Musharraf Colony

An unidentified man, who appeared to be in his mid-60s, was found shot dead in bushes in Scheme-1 of Musharraf Colony within the Mauripur police remit.

Mauripur SHO Mohammad Sarwar said the body had been taken to the Civil Hospital for a postmortem and initial examination showed that it was two days old.

He added that apparently the victim was kidnapped and murdered and then his body was dumped in the bushes. The fingerprints of the victim have been sent to the National Database and Registration Authority to identify him.

