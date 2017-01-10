Briefs

NAFA Stock

Fund ranked No-1 in 2016

KARACHI: NAFA Stock Fund was ranked No. 1 in the country in the year 2016, providing a phenomenal return of 51.5 percent to it investors. During the same time period, the peer group average return posted by other stock funds was 38.7 percent, while the KSE-100 Index rose by 45.7 percent.The fund size of NAFA Stock Fund grew from Rs. 6 billion to Rs. 15 billion during the year.**

French envoy meets Wapda chief

ISLAMABAD: French Ambassador to Pakistan Martine Dorance on Monday called on Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) at the Wapda House and discussed with him the matters relating to mutual cooperation for development of water and hydropower projects being implemented by the authority.

The Wapda chairman thanked the French government for financial support of the French Development Agency (AFD) to implement various Wapda projects, a statement said.

Underlining the significance of foreign investment for development of water and hydropower resources, he said the projects in both the sectors offer excellent investment opportunities. Hussain expressed the hope that the cooperation between AFD and Wapda will further strengthen the upcoming projects.

The French ambassador said France has longstanding relationship of mutual cooperation with Wapda. In addition to the ongoing projects, possibility of financial support by AFD for construction of Mohmand Dam and Harpo hydropower project are also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Lucky Cement’s operations continue

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has announced that the company’s operations are running round-the-clock at both its Pezu and Karachi plants as per the routine with regular sales and dispatches as per the given targets.

A statement said that Lucky Cement is one of the largest producers of cement in Pakistan, operating with two plant locations at Pezu and Karachi with seven cement production lines and total production capacity of 7.75MTPA.

Lucky Cement prides itself at being an environment-friendly company and being a responsible corporate citizen, ensures full compliance with all national and provincial standards, rules and regulations, and works closely with the government institutions and functionaries to ensure that its operations are sustainable for the environment and the atmosphere.

On account of its sustainable environmental performance, Lucky Cement has received numerous national and international awards, including the recent 13th Annual Environment Excellence Award, 2016 received in September 2016.

CSR summit, awards on Jan 19

KARACHI: The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) will organise the 9th International CSR Summit and 6th CSR Awards 2017 on January 19, 2017 at a local hotel, Islamabad, a statement said on Monday

NFEH President Mohammad Naeem Qureshi briefed newsmen about the event and said leading corporate leaders, CSR experts, government officials and ambassadors would deliver their speeches and presentations on the occasion, it added.

The objective of the event is to provide an innovative platform of interaction and networking, while creating awareness about CSR among the conference delegates. The experts will also discuss the emerging concepts and issues related to CSR in Pakistan and provide remedies based on practical approaches and implementation techniques, it added.

JPMorgan barred from sukuk issuance

JAKARTA: Indonesia has barred investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co from submitting an underwriting proposal for its next U.S. dollar sukuk issuance, a finance ministry official said on Monday. "The point is (JPMorgan) will no longer do business with the government," said Suahasil Nazara, head of the fiscal policy office at the ministry of finance.

The comments come after a November downgrade by the U.S. bank in its Indonesian stocks recommendation to "underweight" from "overweight". The government has asked other banks to submit proposals by Thursday for a planned U.S. dollar sukuk offering, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication wrote on Monday.

Malaysia takes steps to stabilise ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday that new measures taken by the central bank will help stabilise the ringgit currency, state news agency Bernama reported.

Bank Negara implemented measures in November to curb offshore trade of the ringgit and stem the fall of a currency that was one of Asia´s worst performers in 2016.Najib said at a monthly gathering of the staff at the Prime Minister´s department he expects the global economy to recover in 2017 after a challenging 2016.

French GDP seen up 0.4pc

PARIS: France´s economy will expand by 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, the Bank of France said on Monday, reaffirming an earlier GDP growth forecast made last month. The Bank of France added that the business sentiment indicator for the manufacturing industry rose to 102 points in December compared to 101 in November - its highest reading since May 2011."Business leaders expect industrial production to rise slightly in January," the Bank of France said in a statement. The business climate indicator for the services sector dipped to 99 in December compared to 100 in November, it added.

UK house price growth picks up

LONDON: Growth in British house prices picked up speed for the second month in a row in December, helped by a shortage of homes to buy, but price increases are likely to slow in 2017, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday.

House prices have risen more slowly since the shock decision by voters in a referendum last June to leave the European Union but surveys by Halifax and rival lender Nationwide have shown them holding up in late 2016.The resilience has confounded the warnings of former finance minister George Osborne, one of the leading voices in the defeated "Remain" campaign to keep Britain in the EU, who said in May that house prices would fall by between 10 and 18 percent if the country voted to leave the bloc.

In the three months to December, house prices were 6.5 percent higher compared with the same period a year earlier, up from growth of 6.0 percent in the three months to November, Halifax said. A Reuters poll of economists had expected an increase of 5.8 percent.

China takes global lead in clean energy

Paris: China´s overseas investment in renewable energy projects jumped last year by 60 percent to a record $32 billion (30 billion euros), marking its leadership in the global market for clean energy, a report said Friday.

In 2016, China finalised 11 foreign deals worth more than a billion dollars each, and is expected to pick up the pace this year, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

On Thursday, China announced that it would sink at least $361 billion into renewables by 2020, key to the country´s transition away from polluting coal power. "Renewable energy will be the pillar for China´s energy structure transition," said Li Yangzhe, deputy head of the National Energy Administration, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Overseas investments last year ranged from lithium battery makers in Australia and Chile to an electricity distribution deal in Brazil and the building of a solar cell factory in Vietnam. China now owns five of the six largest solar module manufacturing firms in the world, according to the report. On the domestic front, the world´s second largest economy had already emerged as a renewables powerhouse, outstripping the United

