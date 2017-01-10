-
McDonald’s sells China operations for $2.08 billionJanuary 10, 2017Print : Business
BEIJING: US fast-food giant McDonald´s will sell a controlling stake in its China and Hong Kong business for up to $2.08 billion to a consortium including state-owned Citic and the Carlyle Group, it was announced Monday.
The deal is part of an international turnaround plan as McDonald´s struggles with sluggish growth at home.
Citic Limited, Citic Capital Holdings, Carlyle Group and McDonald´s will form a company that will act as franchisee for the chain´s business in mainland China and Hong Kong for 20 years, the companies said in a joint statement.
Citic is a vast Chinese state-owned conglomerate with interests in businesses ranging from energy and manufacturing to real estate. It said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the purchase would deepen its exposure to China´s consumer sector, "which is poised to be the main driver of China´s economy for decades to come".
The burger chain last year announced plans to sell its over 2,600 restaurants in China and Hong Kong,after sales took a hit as tensions in the South China Sea hit earnings by US companies in the country.
Its China business also suffered a blow in 2014 after a food safety scandal involving one of its meat suppliers. Citic and Citic Capital will have a stake of 52 percent, Carlyle will take 28 percent and McDonald´s will retain 20 percent of the new company.