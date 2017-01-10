BEIJING: US fast-food giant McDonald´s will sell a controlling stake in its China and Hong Kong business for up to $2.08 billion to a consortium including state-owned Citic and the Carlyle Group, it was announced Monday.

The deal is part of an international turnaround plan as McDonald´s struggles with sluggish growth at home.

Citic Limited, Citic Capital Holdings, Carlyle Group and McDonald´s will form a company that will act as franchisee for the chain´s business in mainland China and Hong Kong for 20 years, the companies said in a joint statement.

Citic is a vast Chinese state-owned conglomerate with interests in businesses ranging from energy and manufacturing to real estate. It said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the purchase would deepen its exposure to China´s consumer sector, "which is poised to be the main driver of China´s economy for decades to come".

The burger chain last year announced plans to sell its over 2,600 restaurants in China and Hong Kong,after sales took a hit as tensions in the South China Sea hit earnings by US companies in the country.

Its China business also suffered a blow in 2014 after a food safety scandal involving one of its meat suppliers. Citic and Citic Capital will have a stake of 52 percent, Carlyle will take 28 percent and McDonald´s will retain 20 percent of the new company.

0



0







McDonald’s sells China operations for $2.08 billion was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177920-McDonalds-sells-China-operations-for-208-billion/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "McDonald’s sells China operations for $2.08 billion" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177920-McDonalds-sells-China-operations-for-208-billion.