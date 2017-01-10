LAHORE: National Tariff Commission (NTC) Chairman Qasim M Niaz has said that necessary amendments have been made in the National Tariff Commission Act 2015 to make it business-friendly.

Speaking at a seminar on “Reforms in Trade Laws Administered by the National Tariff Commission” at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCI), he said previously the commission had mainly been involved in technical work related to tariff rationalisation and removal of tariff anomalies.

The organisation is administering trade remedy laws against dumped and subsidised imports of goods, hurting Pakistan's domestic industry and is also assisting the industry and making it competitive, he added.

Niaz said that the National Tariff Commission also advises the government on tariff / trade measures that provide assistance to the domestic industry on trade remedy actions faced by the Pakistani exporters and on rationalisation of tariff, tariff reform and removal of tariff anomalies.

LCCI President Abdul Basit said that the business community welcomes the reforms in the National Tariff Commission Ordinance 2015, Anti-dumping Duties Ordinance 2015, Countervailing Duties Ordinance 2015 and Safeguard Measures Ordinance 2015. It will not be wrong to say that in the last couple of decades, the dynamics of international trade have significantly changed, he added.

The National Tariff Commission Ordinance 2015 will largely play its role in putting Pakistan at better place, while negotiating tariff concessions in line with the WTO trade regime, he said, adding that NTC will have to take necessary measures to deal with the emerging global trends in a befitting manner.

“We expect that all your efforts will lead to improve the industrial competitiveness of the country, particularly the export-oriented industry,” he added.

