London copper rose slightly on Monday but remained below recent two-week peaks after a solid U.S. jobs report lifted the dollar, making commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Market activity was light as many Western traders were away on holiday. Broker Jefferies hiked its copper price forecast for 2017 to 2.75 from 2.38 per pound, a jump of more than 15 percent, as it now sees a deficit for this year due to lower spending by miners that has crimped supply.

"Copper is our preferred commodity for 2017. We now forecast a small (82,000 tonne) copper market deficit this year due to lower supply projections," it said in a report.

"Copper mining companies slashed capex and in some cases high-graded mines during the downturn. Operating risk has increased as a result, and unexpected disruptions are likely to be a prominent factor in the copper market this year.

