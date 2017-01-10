Karachi

Trading improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,350/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,805/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,485/maund and Rs6,950/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A trader said prices for individual lots increased as very little stocks are left with the ginners so they are demanding higher prices, while millers are applying ‘wait and see’ approach to let the prices come down.

Pakistan recorded export registration of 120,457 bales from August 1, 2016 till December 12, 2016 both for 2015/16 and 2016/17 crops, while 95,271 bales were shipped out during this period. The exported lots included 91,210 bales from the current crop.

