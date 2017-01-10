Singapore

Oil prices fell on Monday as increased exports from Iran undermined efforts by other oil producers to curb a global fuel supply overhang and as U.S. drillers increased activity for a 10th straight week.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $56.84 per barrel at 0535 GMT, down 26 cents from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were trading at $53.70 per barrel, down 29 cents.

Traders said the lower prices were a result of rising exports from Iran that come just as other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut supplies in an effort to end a global glut.

Iran has sold more than 13 million barrels of oil held on tankers at sea, capitalising on an OPEC output cut deal from which it is exempted to regain market share and court new buyers, according to industry sources and data.

