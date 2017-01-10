Bengaluru

Gold edged up slightly in a technical rebound on Monday after one-month highs hit last week were undercut by the prospects of more interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold edged 0.1 percent higher to $1,174.23 an ounce by 0715 GMT. Gold gained nearly two percent last week, its biggest weekly rise since early November, although it fell on Friday as Fed officials commented on data that pointed to an improving U.S. economy. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,174.10 per ounce.

"Some kind of rebound in gold prices is still in place," said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong´s Wing Fung Financial Group.

"However, the impact of monetary policy changes like rising U.S. interest rates will be felt gradually and the quick rebound in gold price should be finished. "Spot gold is up nearly 5 percent from mid-December, when it touched 10-month lows.

0



0







Gold up was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177913-Gold-up/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Gold up" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177913-Gold-up.