Hot Now

SYDNEY: The dollar crept ahead in Asia on Monday after signs of wage pressure in the December U.S. jobs report proved enough to lift Treasury yields, but bulls remained wary of a sudden setback following last week´s wave of profit-taking.

A holiday in Tokyo kept trading light and the dollar index was just 0.1 percent firmer at 102.33, near the middle of last week´s wide 101.30 to 103.82 range.

The dollar made more progress on a broadly softer yen, adding 0.5 percent to 117.43 and nearing near-term resistance at 117.77. Support was seen around 116.80/90.It had already recovered all the way from a 115.06 trough on Friday, but remains well short of the next major chart target around 118.60.The euro was steady at $1.0530, after ricocheting between $1.0339 and $1.0621 last week, but also gained ground on the yen to 123.65.There were enough hints of inflationary pressure in Friday´s mixed U.S. payrolls report to support the case for more interest rate hikes and reverse a down move in yields and the dollar. Yields on U.S. 10-year notes rose from 2.33 percent to 2.42 percent on the data.

Yet that remained some way from the December peak of 2.64 percent, and the spread over German yields was also off its highs.

0



0







Dollar stable was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177912-Dollar-stable/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dollar stable" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177912-Dollar-stable.