SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat gained 0.8 percent on Monday, rising for a third session out of four, with the market trading near a six-week high as cold weather across North America raised fears of potential crop damage.

Soybeans edged higher, recouping some of last session´s losses although gains were capped by slowing demand for U.S. shipments.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.8 percent to $4.26-3/4 a bushel by 0319 GMT, not far from Friday´s peak of $4.28 a bushel, the highest since Nov. 22. Soybeans gained 0.2 percent to $9.96-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent on Friday and corn rose 0.4 percent to $3.59-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.9 percent in the previous session. "U.S. cold weather is supportive for wheat prices as there is a threat about winter kill. It can impact yields," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale.

The eastern United States began digging out on Saturday from a massive storm that dumped heavy snow from Georgia to Massachusetts, knocking out power for thousands of people and causing hundreds of car crashes.

