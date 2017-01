The rupee strengthened on Monday, as the demand and supply situation remained quite balanced, dealers said. The demand from importers and corporate sector was offset by remittances and export receipts, they added. The rupee rose to close at 104.32 to the greenback as compared to the last closing of Rs104.78.

