Fiat Chrysler ups the ante as automakers respond to Trump

DETROIT: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Sunday said it will invest $1 billion to modernize two plants in the U.S. Midwest and create 2,000 jobs, upping the ante as automakers respond to threats from President-elect Donald Trump to slap new taxes on imported vehicles.

FCA´s announcement that it would retool factories in Ohio and Michigan to build new Jeep sport utility vehicles, including a pickup truck, and potentially move production of a Ram heavy-duty pickup truck to Michigan from Mexico, also highlighted the auto industry´s keen interest in getting relief from tough fuel economy rules enacted by the outgoing Obama administration.

General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra on Sunday said tax reform and "streamlining regulations are just two areas that would be extremely beneficial" for Trump to address.

Trump has criticized GM for building cars in Mexico while laying off workers in the United States. Barra, who is on an advisory committee to Trump, told reporters that decisions about where to build specific vehicles are made "two, three four years ago". Overall, she said of Trump, "we have much more in common than we have different". Barra had a conversation with Trump on Tuesday, a person briefed on the call told Reuters.

Barra declined to discuss her conversations with Trump.

Many automakers plan to use the annual North American International Auto show in Detroit, which started on Saturday, to tout investments in the United States and a commitment to U.S. employment against the backdrop of Trump´s criticism of automakers for shipping vehicles into the U.S. from Mexico.

Daimler AG Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Sunday said during an auto show event that the German automaker plans to invest another $1.3 billion to expand sport utility vehicle (SUV) production at a factory in Alabama.

Automakers are girding for rounds of questions about Mexican investments and U.S. jobs in the wake of Trump´s harsh criticism of automakers.

Most of the major automakers in the U.S. have substantial vehicle making operations in Mexico, as well as complex networks of parts makers that supply their factories in the U.S. and support jobs and investment in states such as Ohio and Michigan.

