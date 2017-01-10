Pakistan Stocks Exchange (PSX) rallied in the first half on Monday; however, late hour profit-taking trimmed the gains and the index closed flat.

“Equities settled just one point higher on Monday, as morning gains that sent the benchmark KSE-100 Index to a new all-time high succumbed to late-hour profit booking,” Ali Raza at Elixir Securities said.

The KSE-100 shares index gained 1.18 points, or 0.0 percent, to close at 49,039.41 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 20.3 points, or 0.1 percent, to end at 26,641.01 points. As many as 422 scrips were active, of which 245 advanced, 165 declined and 12 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 492.31 million as compared to 430.724 million shares on the last working day (Friday). Market opened higher with the index names carrying momentum and textiles leading early gains.

Notably, Nishat Mills (NML) down 0.7 percent, Nishat Chunnian (NCL) up 2.2 percent, Gul Ahmed Textile Mills (GATM) up 2.7 percent all opened gap up over excitement of an expected announcement of a much-awaited relief package; however, sector pared gains later in the day as wider market witnessed profit-taking.

Other major sectors namely cements and financials closed the day mixed, while E&Ps ended in the red, as investors tracked intraday losses by global crude.

On leader board, MCB Bank (MCB) up one percent, Fauji Fertilizers (FFC) up 1.1 percent, United Bank (UBL) up 0.6 percent and Fauji Cement (FCCL) up 1.7 percent contributed most positive points, while Habib Bank (HBL) down 0.8 percent, Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) down 1.2 percent, Pakistan Petroleum Lted (PPL) 0.7 percent and Lucky Cement (LUCK) down 0.5 percent landed most negative points to the KSE-100 index.

Abrar Juma at Global Research said the market gave an upsurge in the initial hours. However, towards the end, the local bourse fell by the same level, closing with a meager change, as investors booked profit in the highly overbought market.

“Activity was witnessed in K-Electric (KEL) as the company announced an improvement in T&D losses, down from 36 percent in 2009 to 22percent in 2016”. Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said the stocks closed flat, amid late session profit-taking in oil, textile and banking scrips.

“Foreign outflows and uncertainty over the terms of the government export package announcement invited late session pressure.” Going forward, analysts see volatile trading to continue with institutional flows remaining the key in guiding the broader market direction. Highest volumes were witnessed in Dost Steels Limited with a turnover of 33.75 million shares.

The scrip shed 11 paisas to close at Rs14.15/share. Azgard Nine was second with a turnover of 27.32 million shares. It gained 64 paisas to end at Rs9.87/share. Bank of Punjab was third with a turnover of 22.36 million shares. It gained 24 paisas to finish at Rs18.11/share.

0



0







PSX ends flat as profit-taking trims gains was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177907-PSX-ends-flat-as-profit-taking-trims-gains/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PSX ends flat as profit-taking trims gains" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177907-PSX-ends-flat-as-profit-taking-trims-gains.