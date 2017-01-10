Japan mulls $250 million investment in Sindh

KARACHI: Japan, which is the third largest national economy in the world, after the US and China, in terms of nominal GDP, is interested in investing $250 million in small industries sector in the province of Sindh, a statement said on Monday.

“The economic powerhouse wishes to establish economic zones to develop automobile/motorcycle spare parts and textile industries at Dhabeji and Northern Bypass,” Provincial minister for industries and commerce, Manzoor Hussain Wassan, told a press conference here at Sindh Secretariat after meeting a delegation of Pak-Japan Business Council (PJBC).

“After the improvement of law and order situation, the world is giving importance not only to the province but also the whole country. The year 2017 will be year of surprises, which have started showing.”

To a question, he said that with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), new investment avenues have started opening for Pakistan. Secretary Industries and Commerce Department Abdul Rahim Soomroo, president Pak Japan Business Council Rana Abid Hussain, president DTS Dr Haroon Takshai, Irfan Siddiqui and others also attended the meeting.

