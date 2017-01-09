Temperature dips to minus 10 degrees in Quetta; Hanna Lake frozen

ISLAMABAD: A severe cold wave is persisting in Pakistan as even Karachi -- the last in line for the winter season – is finally experiencing chilly winds, causing temperatures to drop.Snow has enveloped Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Respectively, almost 4.5 feet, 2.5 feet, and 2 feet snowfall was recorded in Malam Jabba, Kalam, and Neelum Valley, its surrounding areas, and Murree. Temperatures tumbled to minus 12 degrees in Skardu.

Tourists at Malka-e-Kohsar, Murree, were delighted and fans of snow weren’t held back by blocked roads. Shopping, alongside, also suddenly peaked. Demand for piping hot food, especially desserts and sweets, has risen in Peshawar and Quetta.

Chilly winds gripped the northern regions and Fata, while blankets of snow transformed the mountains and valleys of the north into stunning landscapes. Rains in the Punjab have exacerbated the weather further.

Sindh and Balochistan weren’t spared from the freezing weather, with the lowest temperature in Quetta recorded at minus 10 degrees. The Hanna Lake in Quetta has also frozen due to extreme low temperature.

Temperatures in different cities as reported by the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday were Kalat -9 degrees Centigrade, Kalam -8, Dalbandin, Gupis -6, Parachinar, Astore -5, Malam Jabba, Hunza, Murree, Rawalakot -4, Bagrote, Dir, Gilgit, Kakul, Drosh -2.

Nawabshah -- the hottest city in summers -- also felt the chill, as fried fish stalls teemed with customers waiting in line for fresh food.

According to the Met, stormy rain with intense lightning is anticipated in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, northern Fata, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir. The mountainous areas will welcome some more snowfall. As for the fog, it is expected to continue shrouding Punjab’s open areas and Sindh, in general, at night time and early morning.

