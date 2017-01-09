LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, helped a UK-based Pakistani in getting back his Rs 6.6 million, which he had given to a person for setting up a textile unit.

OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that a Pakistani living in Scotland ,UK, Yasir Arafat, filed a complaint with OPC that he had given Rs 6.6 million to Bashir Ahmed for establishing a textile unit in Sahiwal sometime back. However, Bashir fraudulently showed a loss of Rs 5 million him, the complainant said. Later on, Bashir gave five different cheques to Yasir which were bounced.

The complainant also alleged that despite registration of an FIR, local police was reluctant to arrest the accused. The OPC commissioner said that after lodging a formal complaint,, OPC pursued the case vigorously and ensured repayment of Rs 6.6 million to the complainant, Yasir Arafat.

