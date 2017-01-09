MIRPUR: Pakistan is a nuclear power and possesses the latest missile technology, stated eminent scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand while addressing the annual Olympiad of Mirpur University of Science and Technology. He said the enemy will think a thousand times before making any adventure against Pakistan. “The hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat in unison and Kashmir is our jugular vein,” he said, “Our defence system is the greatest deterrent for the enemy.”

He said that we have achieved excellence in missile technology that makes us third power to have missiles of the Nasr type. This has astounded the world and made our defence impregnable. It must be remembered that not worldly wealth but men of courage and determination who make a nation strong. He urged the students to burn the midnight oil and lift the foundations of nation to sky. Earlier he was given a rousing reception on arrival in the university. Speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Habibur Rehman said that perspiration, inspiration and patriotism are essential for becoming a big scientist like Dr Samarmand.

