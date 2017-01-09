Islamabad: Like the common people the business community is also concerned over what they termed unfair price hike in the prices of daily used commodities and the failure of the concerned authorities in the government to keep check on them and for not taking action against the profiteers despite making tall claims on several occasions.

Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on behalf of the business community has asked government to check unfair hike in the price of essential items while strict action should be taken against profiteers.

It expressed concern over the increasing trend in the prices of essential goods due to ineffective price monitoring system, which is against the interests of masses. Hike in the price of sugar and milk as well as in tea is on the cards while prices of dozens of other items have already been increased which is unethical as well as illegal, said Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that government has allowed two revisions in the price of packaged milk last year which was illegal. Now the dairy farmers are following the suit to hike prices unilaterally within twenty-four hours.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that ministries of food, commerce and competition commission should not ignore the situation and take some steps to provide relief to the masses. The prices of eggs, fruits, vegetables, ghee, liquefied petroleum gas, rice and rice basmati, mutton, beef, wheat, pulses wheat flour have been increased while the reason behind hike in price of beef and mutton is said to be large-scale smuggling. The business leader said that the prices of tomatoes, potatoes, onions and red chilly powder have been decreased, adding that government should take action before the situation worsens.

