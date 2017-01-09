Twelve convicts executed

RAWALPINDI: The military said on Sunday that 274 cases were referred to the military courts out of which 161 were awarded death penalty (12 executed) and 113 were awarded imprisonment of varying duration.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the military courts were established through constitutional amendment in the environment of heightened terrorism. It said routine judicial system was under stress wherein judicial set ups/judges were also subjected to act of terrorism. Therefore, it said, special constitutional arrangements were made to effectively check the terrorists/terrorism.

The ISPR said cases were dealt through due process of law in the military courts. It said the disposal through military courts has yielded positive effects towards reduction in terrorist activities. The military courts have ceased to function on expiry of the mandated period.

