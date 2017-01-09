BARA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial vice-president Imran Afridi has said the government should merge Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a public meeting on Sunday in Sipah area in Bara tehsil, Imran Afridi said the government should provide all basic facilities to tribal people like the other citizens in Pakistan.He said that tribal people were patriotic and rendered sacrifices for their country.

He said the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) was not humanitarian law but it deprived tribal people of their rights.Imran Afridi demanded the government to abolish the FCR and merge Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He praised the tribal people for the sacrifices they rendered for the creation of Pakistan and restoration of peace in the country. ANP Bara president Charigh Afridi, general sectary Imran, Jan Ahmad and Amir Shah Afridi also spoke on the occasion.

0



0







ANP leader asks govt to merge Fata into KP was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177823-ANP-leader-asks-govt-to-merge-Fata-into-KP/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ANP leader asks govt to merge Fata into KP" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177823-ANP-leader-asks-govt-to-merge-Fata-into-KP.