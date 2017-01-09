No rains but overcast skies forecast for Islamabad

Islamabad: With no chance of rainfall, the Met Office on Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather in Islamabad during the next two days.

From Tuesday to Friday, rains both light and heavy were recorded in the federal capital and adjoining areas. The precipitation provided the long-awaited relief from the dry, foggy weather and thus, easing high incidence of throat and chest infections, flu and fever, but triggered a biting cold wave.

It rained in Islamabad after a gap of almost four months. According to Met Office forecasting officer Muhammad Ayaz, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 48 hours. However, rains coupled with strong winds and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills are likely to occur at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the weather would remain partly overcast in Islamabad. The weatherman said foggy conditions were likely to continue in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during night and morning hours.

Meanwhile, the pleasant, windy weather prompted families to turn to parks and recreational spots, including Pir Sohawa, Daman-i-Koh, Lake View Park, Fatima Jinnah Park, Shakarparian, Shahdara and Chattar.

Restaurants and cafés, too, attracted large crowds, while the sellers of samosa, pakora and jaleebi reported high sales, especially in the evening.

