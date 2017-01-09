ISLAMABAD: After referring by Parliamentary Committee for probing the alleged frauds into olive plant project and cause multi-million rupees loss to national exchequer, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered FIR against six accused persons for allegedly siphoning off taxpayers’ money.

According to official documents as well as FIR registered by the FIA states that allegedly fake account was opened on the name of a construction company and millions of rupees were transferred in the account. The bank account, opened at a remote location of Balochistan, was owned by mother of the PARC officer.

The FIA has now registered FIR against accused person and arrested four of them under section 154 of criminal procedure for causing multi-million rupees losses to the national exchequer.

The investigation agency conducted detailed inquiry in this alleged cheat and fraud case. After conducting detailed inquiry by the FIA and establishing nexus for placing fake company in complete violation of PPRA (Public Procurement Regulatory Authority) rules and causing multimillion rupees losses to the national exchequer.

According to First Information Report (FIR) by the FIA after completion of inquiry No 29I2016 they initiated on the complaint of Alamgir Ahmed Khan, senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Food Security Research, Islamabad, two projects namely promotion of olive cultivation for economic development and poverty alleviation and promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale carried out under the operation and with the coordination of National Agricultural Research Council in the areas of KP, Balochistan, Fata and Punjab.

The project was estimated at the cost of Rs382.15 million in the year 2014 while the second project was executed by the NARC Islamabad under the federal government at a cost of Rs 2480.063 million in the same project area.

It was alleged that serious irregularities and illegalities were committed in these projects by way of awarding the contracts on exorbitant rates as well as to their favourite firms, having no or less experience in the supply of olive plants.

