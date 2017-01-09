ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Maryam Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was afraid of Maryam Nawaz

The minister said in a statement that Imran Khan has gained expertise in telling lies throughput his life.She said the courts give their verdicts on the basis of facts and evidences but Imran Khan has none of them.

The minister said Imran Khan has made a habit to open his own court in public rallies and containers. She said Imran Khan has once again badly failed to prove his allegations. The minister said Imran Khan was worried about the popularity of Maryam Nawaz. She said the PTI chairman should learn to respect women at this stage of his life. She said as Imran was used to speak lies he was now totally baffled.

