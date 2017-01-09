LAHORE: A cake cutting ceremony on the 89th birthday of Pakistan People’s Party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was held on Sunday at the residence of former MPA Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash.

The ceremony was attended by PPP jialas from Northern Lahore including Mian Zahid Mehmood, Liaquat Ali Shah, Master Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Zeeshan and others. Speaking on the occasion, former MPA Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave identity to the poor and set a precedent of determination by not bowing to dictator Zia ul Haq.

He said the PPP leadership devoted itself to the masses and always struggled for true democracy in Pakistan. He said the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto would continue and under the leadership of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP would bring the country back on the track of progress.

