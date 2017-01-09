ISLAMABAD: Four Pakistani nationals in Saudi Arabia have been languishing in Saudi jail for the last several months.

The four Pakistanis identified as Umer Iqbal, Arshad Mahmood, Tariq Rehman and Abdullah, residents of Chakwal and Attock districts, wanted to return to their homes. However, their Kafeel with whom they were working as drivers filed a case and sent them to prison on the ground that they were leaving the job earlier than the period agreed by them.

The four unfortunate Pakistanis are housed in jail of Saudi city of Al Bahah. Brother-in-law of Umer Iqbal said he was sole bread earner of his family. He said Umer has told him that they have not been presented in the court and are living in pitiable condition where food was also not served to them on time. He demanded that the government take steps for immediate release.

