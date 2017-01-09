LAHORE: Senior journalist Rauf Sheikh, Editor Coordination, The News, Lahore was laid to rest at Miani Sahib Graveyard on Sunday. His funeral was held on Sunday at Jamia Masjid Ayesha Siddiqa, Sardar Street, opposite police station, Allama Iqbal Road, Garhi Shahu.

A large number of people from all walks of life including colleagues and friends attended his funeral. Later, his body was taken to Miani Sahib Graveyard where he was laid to rest. Rauf Sheikh had suffered respiratory problem as he entered the office on Saturday evening. His condition deteriorated. He was taken to Services Hospital where he died.

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Siddiq-ul-Farooq has expressed deep sense of grief over the death of mother of senior journalist Khawar Naeem Hashmi and the death of senior journalist Rauf Sheikh. In a message, the ETPB chairman prayed for the departed souls. He prayed for both the families who lost their loved ones to bear this loss.

