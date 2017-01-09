Lowari Tunnel opening

CHITRAL: A human rights activist from Drosh has criticised the government for opening the Lowari Tunnel for jeep rally participants and closing it for the general public. Through a statement issued here on Sunday, Muhammad Shifa said the government had funds for organising jeep rally but could not provide relief to the people of mountainous district. He said chilly weather had confined residents of Chitral to homes and the government did nothing for ensuring proper supply of food and medicines to the district. "The government has stopped work on the Lowari Tunnel for the last three days to facilitate the participants of the jeep rally," he said. The rights worker demanded the government to allow the Chitralis to travel through the tunnel two days a week.

