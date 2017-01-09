Assures steps for Khowar language promotion

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam said on Sunday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would form the next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to deliver on pledges.

He was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Tarraqi Khowar and launching of a Khowar language book Angrestano.Amir Muqam said the PTI had realised the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to launch Orange Train and Metro Bus projects in KP. "The federal government has spent Rs18 billion on the Lowari Tunnel project in the last three years. The project would be completed and opened to traffic by June this year," he maintained.He said the Lowari Tunnel would remain open for traffic two days a week under directives from the prime minister.

Amir Muqam said that work on the establishment of a hospital and a university in Chitral, announced by the premier during his visit to the district, would be launched.

He said the Chitral-Gilgit road was also being made part of CPEC. Amir Muqam assured the gathering that the Khowar language would be given airtime on Pakistan Television. He said literary organisations working for the promotion of the Khowar language would be supported. Earlier, the Anjuman-e-Tarraqi Khowar office-bearers took oath of their offices.

0



0







Muqam says PML-N to form next govt in KP was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177805-Muqam-says-PML-N-to-form-next-govt-in-KP/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Muqam says PML-N to form next govt in KP" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177805-Muqam-says-PML-N-to-form-next-govt-in-KP.