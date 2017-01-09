KABUL: Around 200 Nato troops, mainly Italians, have been deployed to the volatile western province of Farah, officials said on Sunday, after Taliban insurgents in recent months attempted to overrun its capital city.

The announcement came after the Pentagon on Friday said it would deploy some 300 US Marines to southern Helmand province, where American forces engaged in heated combat until their mission ended in 2014.

The troops will mainly train and advise local forces, coalition officials say, but the deployments underscore how foreign forces are increasingly being drawn back into Afghanistan’s worsening conflict.

“At the request of the Farah provincial governor, Gen. John Nicholson (top US commander in Afghanistan) has authorized approximately 200 coalition members to support Afghan National Defense and Security Forces,” Nato said in a statement. “They will conduct their train, advise, assist mission for approximately one week on location.”

