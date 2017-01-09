Print Story
Trafficker leaves migrants in freezing German car park
January 09, 2017
BERLIN: A people smuggler left 19 migrants, including five children, at a motorway parking area in freezing temperatures in southern Germanyy and fled the scene, police said on Sunday.
Police said the temperature was -20 degrees Celsius on Saturday when they found the migrants, one of whom had approached two other people at the parking area to raise the alarm after their driver left them.
They were freezing cold when the emergency services reached them near Brannenburg, just across the border from Austria.
The migrants, who were not carrying passports, said they came from Iraq, Iran and Syria.
They told police they had paid between 500 euros and 800 euros per person to be taken from an Italian refugee centre to Germany.