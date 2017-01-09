CHENNAI: Second seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain humbled Daniil Medvedev with a straight-sets victory on Sunday to take his first Chennai Open title, kicking off the new ATP season in style.

The world number 14 overcame the unseeded Russian 6-3, 6-4 in the one-hour-and-13-minute final here.

Medvedev, 20, was broken in the fourth game of the first set as Bautista Agut set the pace with a 3-1 lead.

The six foot, six inch Medvedev served big but Bautista Agut was clinical as he wrapped up the first set in just over 33 minutes.

Medvedev made a spirited comeback in the second set to stay level at 4-4 but Bautista Agut broke through in the ninth game to edge ahead and clinch the match.

“Today I didn’t play with many mistakes. I played aggressive, I served well and I am very happy,” Bautista Agut said after the win.

The victory marked Bautista Agut’s fifth ATP title after he triumphed twice in 2014 and then again in 2015.

