KARACHI: Samir Iftikhar has refused to come for Davis Cup trials, which rules him out for the tie against Iran in February.

“Samir initially showed his intention to come for trials, in its second phase, but now he says he cannot come,” said Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) secretary Khalid Rehmani when asked.

He added that it was decided in the Annual General Meeting of PTF last month that no player would be directly inducted in Davis Cup team. “He did not participate in the trials, so he will not be considered for the tie against Iran next month in Islamabad,” said Rehmani.

Interestingly, the PTF decided to hold trials in two phases apparently to favour Samir. “This is not true. A few players were not available so we had to conduct these trials in two phases,” said Rehmani.

The PTF secretary said that Yasir Khan was getting married and Muzammil Murtaza was to participate in an ITF Junior event in Dubai. “We could not delay our trials so we decided to hold them in two phases,” said Rehmani.

The second phase of the trials to select two members for the team would be held in the second half of January.

He added that four players were to be selected from the first phase.

The first position was claimed by Abid Ali Akbar in the trials and the second by Abid Mushtaq. The third position was jointly taken by Yasir Khan and Muzammil Murtaza.

According to the press statement issued by PTF on January 1, seven players took part in the first phase: Abid Mushtaq, Yasir Khan, Heera Ashiq, Abid Ali Akbar, Mudassir Murtaza, Muzammil Murtaza and Ahmed Chohdri.

The trial matches were played for seven days. Aqeel Khan and Aisamul Haq are exempted from the trials. Rashid Malik is the non-playing captain of the team.

Pakistan have an edge over Iran. They have won two ties and lost one. Pakistan defeated Iran 3-0 in Iran in Group III/Asia Oceania in 2008.

Pakistan defeated Iran 4-1 in the Group II/Asian Oceania semi-final in 1998 in Iran. Iran defeated Pakistan 3-2 in Pakistan in Group II/Asia Oceania first round in 1997.

Pakistan are currently ranked 45th in Davis Cup rankings. Iran are ranked 78th.

